Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Cloudy and cool, late-week showers possible

Temps running 5-10 degrees cooler than average
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn clouds kept temperatures in the 50s on Monday.   Cloud cover will break up a bit on Tuesday as low pressure over the Great Lakes moves to the east.  Highs on Tuesday should climb into the middle 60s.  Another system dives toward the Tri-State on Wednesday, so clouds will return by the afternoon.  Highs will warm into the lower 70s.  The cold front will trigger some light showers across the area on Thursday, with hardly enough precip to ease the dry conditions across the region.  Rain chances fade away by early Friday.   Partly to mostly sunny skies on the way for Friday and the weekend with highs remaining in the middle 60s, a bit below the normal high of 70 for this time of the year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RONALD EUGENE WARD JR
Evansville man arrested for using dead person’s ID, police say
Bellatrix
Bellatrix, adorable dog with special needs, adopted at Evansville rescue shelter
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company

Latest News

10/16 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/16 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/16 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/16 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Chilly, Scattered A.M. Drizzle
Cool and mostly cloudy weather continues
Cool and mostly cloudy weather continues