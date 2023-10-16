Cloudy and cool, late-week showers possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn clouds kept temperatures in the 50s on Monday. Cloud cover will break up a bit on Tuesday as low pressure over the Great Lakes moves to the east. Highs on Tuesday should climb into the middle 60s. Another system dives toward the Tri-State on Wednesday, so clouds will return by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 70s. The cold front will trigger some light showers across the area on Thursday, with hardly enough precip to ease the dry conditions across the region. Rain chances fade away by early Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies on the way for Friday and the weekend with highs remaining in the middle 60s, a bit below the normal high of 70 for this time of the year.

