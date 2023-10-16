Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus

Both the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation. (WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Classes at Jackson State University were canceled Monday after a student was killed late Sunday evening, WLBT reports.

Jaylen Burns was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex, according to the university.

Burns, who was an industrial technology major from Chicago, was taken to a hospital after the shooting.

Both the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation to apprehend the person of interest.

Additional security is on-site, and students are urged to carry their JSU ID at all times.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RONALD EUGENE WARD JR
Evansville man arrested for using dead person’s ID, police say
Bellatrix
Bellatrix, adorable dog with special needs, adopted at Evansville rescue shelter
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Major US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies