Chilly, Scattered A.M. Drizzle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are coming off our coolest weekend since late April. Temperatures will remain well below normal in the upper 50s to 60-degrees.The normal high temperature is 71-degrees. Today, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with patchy drizzle...mainly during the morning. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly as temps drop into the mid-40s.

Tuesday, early clouds then becoming partly sunny as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temperatures ascend into the lower 70s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.