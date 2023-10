OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-State has another chance to see the legendary band Chicago.

Owensboro Sportscenter announced they are coming May 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

They’ll be available at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or OwensboroTickets.com

Chicago played a show in Evansville back in June.

