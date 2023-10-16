Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes

Luis Segoviano
Luis Segoviano(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville men are charged with cheating at gaming after agents with the Indiana Gaming Commission say one of them tried to swindle the other one into claiming his jackpot so he wouldn’t owe the taxes on it.

They say in early September, 42-year-old Luis Segoviana won $1,322 at Bally’s Casino.

Agents say when Johnathan Adams asked him about the win, Segoviana offered him $100 to claim the jackpot.

They say it turns out, Adams owed child support, so he couldn’t get the money.

When it was discovered Segoviana was the actual winner, they say he eventually admitted he did it so he wouldn’t have to pay the federal taxes at the end of the year.

Agents say Adams told them he didn’t know it was a crime, and was upset when he found out it would mean he would owe an extra $300 or so in taxes.

Segoviana was booked on the cheating charge around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Records show Adams was also charged with cheating at gaming last Tuesday. He’s no longer in jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RONALD EUGENE WARD JR
Evansville man arrested for using dead person’s ID, police say
Bellatrix
Bellatrix, adorable dog with special needs, adopted at Evansville rescue shelter
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company

Latest News

Ian Taylor
Police make second arrest after $40k worth of items stolen from store
Chicago
Chicago playing Owensboro Sports Center
Elijah Shirley
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day
Kyle Putman
Driver arrested while more than 2.5x legal alcohol limit, deputies say