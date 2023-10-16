Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville men are charged with cheating at gaming after agents with the Indiana Gaming Commission say one of them tried to swindle the other one into claiming his jackpot so he wouldn’t owe the taxes on it.

They say in early September, 42-year-old Luis Segoviana won $1,322 at Bally’s Casino.

Agents say when Johnathan Adams asked him about the win, Segoviana offered him $100 to claim the jackpot.

They say it turns out, Adams owed child support, so he couldn’t get the money.

When it was discovered Segoviana was the actual winner, they say he eventually admitted he did it so he wouldn’t have to pay the federal taxes at the end of the year.

Agents say Adams told them he didn’t know it was a crime, and was upset when he found out it would mean he would owe an extra $300 or so in taxes.

Segoviana was booked on the cheating charge around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Records show Adams was also charged with cheating at gaming last Tuesday. He’s no longer in jail.

