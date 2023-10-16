Birthday Club
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Evansville convenience store

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Someone in Evansville is $50,000 richer after Powerball leaders say a winning ticket sold for Saturday night’s drawing.

They say that ticket was sold at Drone’s Convenience Store on Tekoppel Avenue.

If you purchased a ticket from there, we have the winning numbers for you.

Those are 14 - 16 - 42 - 48 - 64 and a Powerball of 14.

Powerball leaders also say no one won the grand prize on Saturday.

That means Monday night’s drawing is now up to $34 million.

