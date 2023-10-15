USI Volleyball comes up short at Morehead State

MOREHEAD, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (9-12, 5-5) came up short in a competitive, five-set match against Morehead State University (11-10, 4-5) Saturday afternoon, falling 3-2 (25-16, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20, 15-7).

After dropping Friday’s match in straight sets, USI bounced back with a strong start on Saturday. As both sides tried to get in sync to begin the first set, Southern Indiana tore off five straight points to take a 7-4 lead, including three straight service aces by senior outside/right side hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio). The Screaming Eagles widened their margin in the first set after multiple errors by Morehead State. Seven straight points late in the first game increased USI’s lead to 10, 24-14, before Southern Indiana closed out the first, 25-16.

Like the first set, USI’s strong attack continued to put Morehead State out of position to start the second frame, as USI jumped out to a 4-1 advantage. Morehead State settled back in to tighten the score. Both teams went back and forth in the middle portion of the second. With the score tied at 16, senior outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) recorded five kills in a six-point span to put USI up, 21-17. Anderson tallied eight kills in the second set. Despite one more push from Morehead State in the second, USI claimed the second set, 25-21, to take a 2-0 lead.

After the second-set break, Morehead State adjusted and flipped a switch. The host Eagles captured the first five points and eventually grabbed an 8-1 advantage in the third set. Morehead State would not relinquish the momentum in the third, extending the lead as big as 22-9 and winning the third stanza, 25-14.

Heading into the fourth set, Southern Indiana tried to settle down and take back control. Following another competitive start from both sides, USI eventually went ahead 11-8 with a combination of kills between Bednar, junior middle hitter Paris Downing (Avon, Indiana), and sophomore middle hitter Bianca Anderson (Chicago Heights, Illinois). Then Morehead State went on an 11-4 run to take a 19-15 lead in the fourth, as the host Eagles’ defense went to work with four points off blocks during the run. Even though the Screaming Eagles received three kills late in the set from Leah Anderson, Morehead State won the fourth set, 25-20, to even the match at two games each.

USI began the fifth and decisive set with a 3-1 lead, but Morehead State answered. Morehead State utilized its defensive net play to leap in front. Up by two, 8-6, in the middle of the fifth, Morehead State finished the 3-2 match win with a 7-1 scoring run. Morehead State’s duo of M.E. Hargan (26 kills) and Irene Wogenstahl (14 kills) combined for 40 kills in the come-from-behind effort while Maycie Welborn came up with timely kills late in the match.

Statistically, for USI, Leah Anderson led the Screaming Eagles with 15 kills while totaling 14 digs. Bednar registered 13 kills, and Bianca Anderson accounted for a dozen kills. Junior setter Carly Sobieralski (Indianapolis, Indiana) dished out 43 assists, and sophomore libero/defensive specialist Keira Moore (Newburgh, Indiana) racked up 23 digs.

As a team, Southern Indiana accumulated 52 kills, seven service aces, 88 digs, and five blocks with a hit percentage of .127. Morehead State had 61 kills, eight aces, 84 digs, and 19 blocks with a hit percentage of .231.

NEXT UP FOR THE EAGLES:

The Eagles continue their four-match road swing next weekend with a pair against Ohio Valley Conference newcomer Western Illinois University. The first match on Friday is slated for 6 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start on Saturday. Both matches can be seen with a subscription to ESPN+.

