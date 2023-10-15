KWC Men’s Soccer gets hard-fought draw with Findlay

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - In the last 10 matchups with the University of Findlay, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s soccer team has not won one a match against the Oilers. Findlay sits at 9-0-1 against the Panthers. The tides are turning in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as the Panthers finished Saturday afternoon with 2-2 draw against Findlay.

In the previous 10 match-ups the Oilers have shut-out the Panthers six times, but on Saturday the Panthers (6-3-5, 3-3-4 GMAC) continued their resilient efforts by erasing an early deficit to come away with a draw at Panther Field. The Oilers received the benefit of an early penalty kick to score the first goal of the match in the 28th minute.

Three minutes later the Panthers tied the match after a long boot by Arthur Hill down the right side of the field to Santiago Henrich. Henrich sprinted towards the Findlay goal and notched his seventh goal of the season to tie the match.

Findlay took 15 shots in the opening period, but Hill and the Panthers’ defense was up to task. The match moved to intermission in a 1-1 tie. The second half started like the first as both teams appeared to be ever adjusting to style of their opponents. In the 69th minute Calum Newson broke the tie after a quick steal led to a one-on-one situation with the keeper. Newsom’s shot passed through the lower right of the net, giving the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

The Oilers attempted to increase the pace of the game over the final 20 minutes. Finally, in the 86th minute, Findlay got a steal in front of the Panthers’ net and led to the equalizer. Neither team saw a better chance to score over the final three minutes and the match resulted in a 2-2 tie. Hill made eight saves on the day.

The Panthers will travel to Columbus, Ohio on Thursday to play Ohio Dominican. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM CT.

