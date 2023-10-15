KWC Football falls on the road at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, MI. (WFIE) - It wasn’t the Panthers day on Saturday, as the Hillsdale Chargers took advantage of a cold and rainy day to limit Wesleyan’s passing attack, while using a strong ground game to tear up Wesleyan’s defense. After all was said and done, the home side came away with a 44-14 victory.

Hillsdale improves to 2-5 (2-3 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 3-4 (2-3 G-MAC).

The first quarter saw long drives from both teams, which led to just one full drive from Hillsdale and two from the Panthers. Hillsdale capitalized on theirs, knocking in a field go to go up 3-0 after the opening frame.

The Chargers lit it up in the second quarter, scoring 28 straight points to eventually go up 31-0. Late in the frame, Christian Arrambide hit Camden Williams on a 71 yard touchdown pass to make it a 31-7 game at the half.

The defenses showed out in the third quarter, as neither team could muster up much offense until late, when Hillsdale scored another touchdown on an 8 play, 53 yard drive to make it 38-7 after three.

After Hillsdale scored to open up the fourth quarter, quarterback Joey Cambron threw a dot to Jatorian Dillard for the first touchdown of his Panther career. Both team’s had drives stall at the end and the final score would be 44-14.

Christian Arrambide went 12-for-26 with 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Joey Cambron went 6-for-15 for 89 yards and a touchdown. Camden Williams led the receiving effort with three receptions for 81 yards and a score. Continuing his strong season was Zereoue Johnson, who notched 10 tackles in the contest. John Purdy was close behind him with nine.

The Panthers will stay on the road next week when they travel to G-MAC leaders Tiffin. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

