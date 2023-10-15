Birthday Club
Howell General Baptist Church celebrates 200th birthday

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Howell General Baptist Church’s choir started its regular worship service Sunday by singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to celebrate the church’s 200th birthday.

Members of the church celebrated 200 years of faith and community at Howell General Baptist. One of the church members tasked with counting attendance declared there were exactly 200 people in attendance.

Longtime member David Whitten shared stories of the church through the decades.

“I was brought to church in a basket and for a long time was known as a basket baby,” Whitten said.

Whitten said his family has celebrated countless milestones within the walls of the church, including weddings and anniversary parties.

Pastor Terry Gamblin said Howell General Baptist’s legacy is the churches it inspired. The Westside church was the first General Baptist church. He said there are more than 460 church locations spread across the world.

“This is the mother church, and we are just so blessed,” Gamblin said. “I’ve been here all my life. It’s hard to believe that the Lord would let me be back as the pastor. Today it’s 33 years, and it’s just a blessing.”

Indiana Lieutenant governor Suzanne Crouch attended the church’s celebration to present an award to Gamblin for his more than three decades of service to his congregation and the community.

“It’s not just about him leading the congregation in their spiritual faith, but also how they can help the community and make the quality of life for everyone that lives here better,” Crouch said.

Pastor Gamblin remembered many of the changes the church has undergone saying, “I have memories of when the church had the two aisles and not a center aisle, I have had the church during the years it’s been remodeled so many times.”

Whitten said for all that’s changed in 200 years, even more has stayed the same.

“There has been no change in the mission of this church, and that’s to present the salvation message,” Whitten said.

