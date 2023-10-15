Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum created history of its own Saturday by hosting its first ‘Vietnam Weekend.’

At the museum, they’re honoring both the veterans that survived and the ones who died on the battle grounds for our country.

“We’re all things Vietnam this weekend,” said Dona Bone, Chairperson for the Evansville Wartime Museum Events Committee. “We have a lot of Vietnam veterans here in the Tri-State.”

The museum wanted the chance to recognize both the troops that lived through the war, and the ones who never made it home.

“It wasn’t a war that was real popular with the people back in the 60′s but we had a lot of people who gave their lives for this war and the ones that came back didn’t get the welcome they deserve,” Bone said.

Jim Ogilvie is one of the helicopter pilots, and he also flew in the United States army for over 20 years.

He says this is his way of staying connected to the military.

“We just enjoy giving people rides,” said Ogilvie.

Anyone who wants to, can take a ride in the helicopter this weekend. It cost $100 for adults, $50 for kids and Vietnam veterans fly free.

“Can’t afford to fly on it, but I wanted to see it,” said Jon Fulmer.

Fulmer is also a veteran. He was a helicopter mechanic for the United States Army.

Some of the memories that come back to him are tragic.

“I lost a lot of friends,” said Fulmer.

Although not all of us can understand what these veterans have been through, the museum hopes to give us a glimpse this weekend.

“It’s just important to the community that we honor them and save their stories,” said Bone.

Vietnam weekend continues tomorrow so you can see these newspaper clippings and many other things for yourself.

Doors open Sunday at 10 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

