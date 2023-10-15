Birthday Club
Cool and mostly cloudy weather continues

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures topped out in the upper 50s to low 60s today and will drop back into the upper 40s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be mostly cloudy with winds from the north-northwest around 6 to 12 mph and high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°. A few light, scattered showers will remain possible tonight and into Monday morning, but the bulk of the rain will stay east of the Tri-State.

The clouds will finally begin to clear on Tuesday, helping our temperatures climb a few more degrees into the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and our wind direction will shift on Wednesday, pulling warmer air up from the south. That will push our temperatures into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances return Thursday and Friday as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State. At this time, it looks like this will be just a few scattered showers. We are not expecting any widespread rain or thunderstorms. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but the passage of that cold front will drop our high temperatures back into the mid 60s Friday through Sunday.

