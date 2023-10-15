Bellatrix, adorable dog with special needs, adopted at Evansville rescue shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special needs dog has a new forever home after being adopted at It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville, according to the non-profit’s social media page.

Several weeks ago, the shelter asked the public for high protein wet dog food for Bellatrix, a dog with Canine Megaesophagus. Officials say because of her condition, Bellatrix has to eat high protein wet food in a high chair.

The community provided and generously donated several cases of dog food for Bellatrix. The organization says this wasn’t the only surprising thing that happened as of late.

“Little did we know at the time that Bellatrix’s time with us would be short! We are delighted to report that Bellatrix was ADOPTED!!” said the shelter on Facebook. “And, because of our generous villagers, she went home with a lot of dog food to start her journey in her new home off right!”

It Takes a Village also thanked those who donated the food and Bellatrix’s adopter for giving her a new home.

