Aces Men’s Soccer falls hard at Illinois-Chicago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s men’s soccer team couldn’t find a point on the road this week following a 5-1 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces couldn’t find any offense in the first half of Saturday’s game in a tough road contest against the Flames. Freshman midfielder David Hernandez was one of UE’s bright spots in the grueling 90 minutes, scoring his first collegiate goal in the 61st minute off a corner kick. Midfielder Carlos Barcia also helped Evansville’s offense in the second half with two shots on goal.

The first half of Saturday night’s game was all UIC as the Flames found the back of the net four times in 45 minutes. The Aces had the first two shots of the half in the third and eighth minutes from Barcia and forward Kai Phillip. But UIC scored in the 13th, 31st, 36th, and 42nd minute to dominate on their home field.

Facing a wide deficit, UE didn’t back down as Evansville found it’s offensive spark early in the second half. The Aces peppered the Flames goalkeeper with shots early on, taking three shots in under four minutes. UE snapped its scoreless streak in the 61st minute when Hernandez took a corner kick for the Aces after a touch from UIC’s goalkeeper went out of bounds.

Hernandez’s corner kick rocketed into the bottom left corner of the net for his first goal as a Purple Ace. Evansville kept the offensive pressure up after the goal as Hernandez fired off another shot. But the Flames were able to get past goalkeeper Aidan Montoure one more time to seal the game. UE had two close shots in the final 12 minutes as defender Tobias Bak forced a diving save from UIC’s keeper in the 78th minute, while winger Auden Engen Vik had a shot in front of the net that went just wide left in the 82nd minute.

Evansville returns to Arad McCutchan Stadium next week on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The Aces will face the current Missouri Valley Conference leaders Missouri State in a weeknight matchup. Kick-off from McCutchan Stadium on the 18th is set for 7 p.m.

