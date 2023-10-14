Birthday Club
Swonder Ice Arena to host Breast Cancer Awareness hockey game Saturday

Swonder Ice Arena
Swonder Ice Arena(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Swonder Ice Arena is wrapping up their week of pink with a benefit hockey game.

Evansville Hoses Hockey will play against Nashville Fire Hockey on pink ice.

The event’s called the “Pink the Rink” Breast Cancer Awareness Game and will contribute proceeds to Cancer Pathways Midwest.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.

BBQ event to be held in Sgt. Heather Glenn’s honor Saturday
Meet Meredith: Gibson Co. cheerleader shows different way to see down syndrome
Indiana’s Public Access Counselor says the EVSC board members violated a state law
Dollar General burglars revealed to be juveniles in Union County
