Swonder Ice Arena to host Breast Cancer Awareness hockey game Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Swonder Ice Arena is wrapping up their week of pink with a benefit hockey game.

Evansville Hoses Hockey will play against Nashville Fire Hockey on pink ice.

The event’s called the “Pink the Rink” Breast Cancer Awareness Game and will contribute proceeds to Cancer Pathways Midwest.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.

