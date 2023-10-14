Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy through Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and a few light, scattered rain showers continue to linger over the Tri-State and will stick with us through Sunday and Monday. The cold breeze from the north-northwest will also continue for the next couple of days, which will keep our high temperatures about 10° cooler than average.

Our temperatures topped out in the low 60s today and will drop back into the mid to upper 40s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the north-northwest around 8 to 12 mph and high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°. A few light, scattered showers will remain possible tonight and Sunday, but most of that will be no more than a mist or sprinkle.

Monday will be very similar to Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain, a chilly breeze, morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to around 60°.

The clouds will finally begin to clear on Tuesday, helping our temperatures climb a few degrees into the low to mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and our wind direction will shift on Wednesday, pulling warmer air up from the south. That will push our temperatures into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances return late Wednesday night and continue on and off through Thursday and Friday as our next low pressure system pushes through the Tri-State. At this time, it looks like this will be just scattered showers as our thunderstorm threat seems very low. The cold front from that system will also drop our high temperatures just a few degrees back into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week.

