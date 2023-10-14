Marching Bulldogs earn 2nd place with historic state debut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In their first-ever state finals appearance, the Bosse High School Marching Bulldogs got a spot up on the podium with a second place finish.

The band performed in front of crowds Saturday at the ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic Class Finals in Franklin, Indiana.

“SECOND PLACE at Scholastic State Finals!!!!” exclaimed the high school on social media. “Proud is an understatement!”

Bosse wasn’t the only local high school band to perform in the Class B finals. Heritage Hills and Washington also gave it their all for a chance at a state championship.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.