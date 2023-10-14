Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Marching Bulldogs earn 2nd place with historic state debut

Marching Bulldogs
Marching Bulldogs(Bosse High School)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In their first-ever state finals appearance, the Bosse High School Marching Bulldogs got a spot up on the podium with a second place finish.

The band performed in front of crowds Saturday at the ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic Class Finals in Franklin, Indiana.

“SECOND PLACE at Scholastic State Finals!!!!” exclaimed the high school on social media. “Proud is an understatement!”

Bosse wasn’t the only local high school band to perform in the Class B finals. Heritage Hills and Washington also gave it their all for a chance at a state championship.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle Accident
18-year-old riding bike hit by SUV, flown to hospital in Evansville
Jean Holland
Convicted killer going to prison for deadly Evansville stabbing
Hailey Schaefer
Mom also arrested for neglect after dad axe arrest
AMIE JO FARBER
EPD: Mother gets drunk while caring for her baby
Touchdown Live! WFIE
Touchdown Live! Week 9

Latest News

Car crashes into AutoZone on S. Green River Road, dispatch confirms
Comic Convention
EvansvilleCon bringing pop culture enthusiasts to downtown
Don’t drink the water: Boil advisory issued for Jasper neighborhood
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
Swonder Ice Arena
Swonder Ice Arena to host Breast Cancer Awareness hockey game Saturday