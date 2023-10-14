“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Student Loan repayments resume this month after a three-year relief period for millions of people.

With the price of college only ever seeming to rise, loans are exceptionally common.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant normal life stopped, but along with that, student loans stopped.

For most people, that meant they had a break from needing to make monthly payments.

For others like Kali Smith, it meant nothing.

“I was 17 when I signed up for them, so I don’t know what kind of loan I actually got, but for some reason, mine didn’t actually get put off,” said Smith.

She says she only did a year and a half in college in 2007, and now she has 21 grand over her head.

“I’m not paying them off,” said Smith.

Smith, like many in the Tri-State and the country, simply don’t feel the process is fair.

Martin Golike doesn’t owe a thing, but he says he doesn’t approve of how they’ve operated.

“It used to be affordable, you could work a part time job and pay off a student loan within like four years,” Golike. “Now you have to sort of put yourself in a place where you’re living with your parents or under some kind of domicile that’s maybe not the best conditions for you.”

He says it’s easy enough to see that the pandemic has led to economic issues- precisely why payments stopped for three years.

“Housing, groceries have been at an all-time high. Everyone’s critical about their budget,” said Golike.

Erin Doyle is still in college, but she graduates in May. She’ll have six months after that before she starts paying.

“There’s no way to budget in that payment with as much as I make working at a restaurant,” said Doyle.

Payments are due again; interest is accruing and folks in the Tri-State have to prepare.

“It’s kind of odd to make children sign their lives away for student loans,” said Smith.

“I think that student loans in this generation of the United States is kind of predatory,” Golike said.

“Working a lot while trying to handle my school schedule and work,” said Doyle.

According to the New York Federal Reserve Bank, student debt in the US has grown over 500% since 2003.>

There are financial aid systems in place at the federal level.

Most notably, there’s the SAVE Plan, all caps, it’s an acronym.

It was launched this summer, and it’s meant to base your monthly payment on your income and family size.

