EvansvilleCon bringing pop culture enthusiasts to downtown

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EvansvilleCon is going on today and will bring pop culture and comic lovers from all over to downtown Evansville.

The event features a Super Smash Bros tournament, cosplay contest, anime vendors and a few special guests.

According to the event’s flyer, Chuck Huber of Dragon Ball Z fame and wrestling legend Fred Ottman will be at the convention.

EvansvilleCon runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Walnut Street. Click here for more information.

