Evansville Fit Fest kicks off Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Evansville Fit Fest started off Saturday at Active Nutrition & Supplements.

Opening ceremonies were this morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fit Fest goes on for 2 weeks and ends on October 28.

To participate, there’s a map that shows you various health and nutrition locations around the city.

You can put a check next to each location once you visit it.

Active Nutrition & Supplements’ CEO Trevor Baker says the purpose of fit fest goes deeper than trying to get people to workout.

”Fitness is a community,” said Baker. “You have to have accountability to reach your goals and the more people that we have behind each individual in this community, the healthier we are and the healthier place Evansville is to live.”

