Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Fit Fest kicks off Saturday

Evansville Fit Fest kicks off Saturday
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Evansville Fit Fest started off Saturday at Active Nutrition & Supplements.

Opening ceremonies were this morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fit Fest goes on for 2 weeks and ends on October 28.

To participate, there’s a map that shows you various health and nutrition locations around the city.

You can put a check next to each location once you visit it.

Active Nutrition & Supplements’ CEO Trevor Baker says the purpose of fit fest goes deeper than trying to get people to workout.

”Fitness is a community,” said Baker. “You have to have accountability to reach your goals and the more people that we have behind each individual in this community, the healthier we are and the healthier place Evansville is to live.”

Click here for a list of participating locations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle Accident
18-year-old riding bike hit by SUV, flown to hospital in Evansville
Jean Holland
Convicted killer going to prison for deadly Evansville stabbing
Hailey Schaefer
Mom also arrested for neglect after dad axe arrest
AMIE JO FARBER
EPD: Mother gets drunk while caring for her baby
Touchdown Live! WFIE
Touchdown Live! Week 9

Latest News

Car crashes into AutoZone on S. Green River Road, dispatch confirms
Car crashes into AutoZone on S. Green River Road, dispatch confirms
Marching Bulldogs earn 2nd place with historic state debut
Marching Bulldogs earn 2nd place with historic state debut
Evansville Fit Fest kicks off Saturday
Evansville Fit Fest kicks off Saturday
EvansvilleCon bringing pop culture enthusiasts to downtown
EvansvilleCon bringing pop culture enthusiasts to downtown