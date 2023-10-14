Birthday Club
Don’t drink the water: Boil advisory issued for Jasper neighborhood

(KNOE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Many Jasper residents are being urged not to drink the water after officials say they’ve come across a water main break.

The Jasper Municipal Water Department tells us they’ve issued a boil water advisory for the area of South Meridian Road to SR 164.

Officials say this also includes the Ruxer Lake houses and homes behind Sultan’s Run Golf Club.

The city says they will alert the public once the order is no longer in effect; however, it won’t be lifted for at least 48 hours or until two consecutive water samples pass their testing,

The water department asks those impacted to boil their water for at least five minutes before consuming. For any questions or concerns, you can reach out to 812-482-5252.

