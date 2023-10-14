Birthday Club
Car crashes into AutoZone on S. Green River Road, dispatch confirms

(Phil Anderson)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are currently responding after a car crashed into a business Saturday morning in Evansville, according to dispatch.

Officials say this happened at the AutoZone on S. Green River Road shortly before 10 a.m.

Dispatch could not say if any injuries were reported as of yet, but mentioned the call came in as a property damage accident.

14 News is working on getting more details and will keep you updated.

