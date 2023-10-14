BBQ event to be held in Sgt. Heather Glenn’s honor Saturday

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, a fundraiser event will be held to honor the late Sergeant Heather Glenn in Tell City.

[Previous Story: Sgt. Heather Glenn to be engraved on National Police Memorial]

The Perry County FOP 137 is holding a “Back the Blue BBQ” at the Perry County 4-H fairgrounds at 4 p.m.

This is to raise money to cover travel expenses for those going to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in May.

As we’ve reported, that’s when her name will be added to the memorial.

