Widow of murdered firefighter has new lawyer going into reset trial date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial date for Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, the woman accused of murdering her husband several years ago, has been rescheduled once again.

As 14 News reported earlier this week, her trial was postponed after officials say her defense attorney withdrew from the case.

According to court documents, Attorney Mark Phillips was appointed to be her lawyer moving on for the rest of the case.

Her husband Robert Doerr served as a firefighter with the Evansville Fire Department before he was gunned down outside his Oakley Street home in February 2019.

Court records show Fox-Doerr’s new trial date is set for May 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.

