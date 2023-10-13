Why won’t UE students have water for several hours on Monday?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students living on the University of Evansville campus won’t have access to running water Monday, October 16.

That’s according to the University of Evansville, who says it will affect everyone living in fraternities, apartments and townhouses.

City officials told UE staff the water must be shut off so crews can continue working on the Walnut-Weinbach intersection construction project.

The University of Evansville says the water shutoff is expected to last no longer than eight hours.

Officials announce they will keep students in the loop if any changes come up in the next couple of days.

