Tri-State realty business helping animals with each home sold

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A Tri-State realty company is showing its support for animals.

For the rest of the month, BHG Realty will donate $100 to Daviess County Animal Care & Control each time someone buys a home.

That covers the cost of adopting a dog.

And, if the new homeowner chooses to adopt a pet, BHG will also provide a package of pet products and services worth $100.

Realtors will also be donating their time taking dogs on walks and helping socialize them.

“The shelter is very thankful for it. And hopefully, fingers crossed, hopefully even more will also come help,” says volunteer Beth Buntim. “It just helps the animals that are in their care already. It helps them find homes, ‘cause the more exposure that they’re seeing, the more people will like see it and hopefully say ‘hey that’s the animal for me.’”

Volunteers with the Daviess County Animal Shelter say they are always looking for people or businesses to help sponsor or volunteer their free time to help take care of the animals they have.

