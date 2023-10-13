Birthday Club
Tri-State bands to compete in State Scholastic Competition

School band room
School band room (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Tri-State high school bands headed to Indianapolis this weekend for the State Scholastic Competition.

Students from Heritage Hills, Bosse, Memorial, North East Dubois and Central High School will take to the field to perform their shows.

There are 26 total school marching bands competing statewide.

If you’re going to watch the competition, tickets for adults are $13 and $7 for students.

The champions will be invited to perform at the 50th Indiana State Marching Band Finals being held on October 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

