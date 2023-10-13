Touchdown Live! Week 9

Birthday Club
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFIE) - It’s week nine of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

Mater Dei at Reitz

Boonville at Gibson Southern (Game of the Week)

Central at North

Harrison at Bosse

Memorial at Castle

Jasper at Vincennes

Forest Park at Southridge

Washington at Heritage Hills

Mitchell at Perry Central

South Spencer at Tell City

Henderson County at Daviess County

Edmonson County at Owensboro Catholic

Individual stories with highlights from those games will also be available on our sports app and sports page.

