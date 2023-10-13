Temple Adath B’Nai Israel planning service in Evansville tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight in Evansville, there will be a service at Temple Adath B’Nai Israel.

Temple leaders say this will only be open to members and previously vetted guests.

Rabbi Gary Mazo says he has been talking with state and federal leaders to be aware of any threats.

At this point, he says there are none.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office also let them know they will have extra patrols in the area through December.

