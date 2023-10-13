Birthday Club
Temple Adath B’Nai Israel planning service in Evansville tonight

Inside the Temple Adath B'nai Israel in Evansville
Inside the Temple Adath B'nai Israel in Evansville(Temple Adath B'nai Israel)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight in Evansville, there will be a service at Temple Adath B’Nai Israel.

Temple leaders say this will only be open to members and previously vetted guests.

Rabbi Gary Mazo says he has been talking with state and federal leaders to be aware of any threats.

At this point, he says there are none.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office also let them know they will have extra patrols in the area through December.

