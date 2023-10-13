18-year-old riding bike hit by SUV, flown to hospital in Evansville

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A man riding his bike in Mt. Carmel, Illinois was flown to a hospital in Evansville after deputies say a man driving a Jeep Patriot accidentally hit him.

Thursday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department responded to the accident on Highway 1 South, between Wabash 10 Avenue and Empire Street.

Investigators determined that two brothers were riding their bikes and the driver of the Jeep was northbound on Highway 1 when it happened.

The driver told officers he was going 60 mph when it sounded like he had struck something. The driver pulled over and saw a bicycle on the side of the road and dialed 911.

Deputies found a Mt. Carmel man tending to his brother, an 18-year-old from Ohio. The victim was flow by helicopter to an Evansville area trauma center with major injuries.

The road was reportedly blocked for over an hour while crews worked the accident.

