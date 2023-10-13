Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

18-year-old riding bike hit by SUV, flown to hospital in Evansville

Bicycle Accident
Bicycle Accident(Dominick Guzzo / CC BY 2.0)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A man riding his bike in Mt. Carmel, Illinois was flown to a hospital in Evansville after deputies say a man driving a Jeep Patriot accidentally hit him.

Thursday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department responded to the accident on Highway 1 South, between Wabash 10 Avenue and Empire Street.

Investigators determined that two brothers were riding their bikes and the driver of the Jeep was northbound on Highway 1 when it happened.

The driver told officers he was going 60 mph when it sounded like he had struck something. The driver pulled over and saw a bicycle on the side of the road and dialed 911.

Deputies found a Mt. Carmel man tending to his brother, an 18-year-old from Ohio. The victim was flow by helicopter to an Evansville area trauma center with major injuries.

The road was reportedly blocked for over an hour while crews worked the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
Car Crash
Perry Co. man killed in crash
Owner: Eagle Flight Academy closure announcement was false
‘Hazard’ in the road causes traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County
Semi-truck fire
Semi-truck unrecognizable after fire in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Dollar General burglars revealed to be juveniles in Union County
Fire
Crews battle fire for hours in Henderson Co.
EPD: Woman arrested after caught with meth during traffic stop
EPD: Woman arrested after caught with meth during traffic stop
Pickup truck fire in Gibson County
Rookie firefighter knocks down pickup truck blaze in Gibson County