Surprise! 8 kids in Princeton find out they are going to Disney World

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a big surprise for eight students at Princeton Middle School Friday!

They found out they are going to Disney World.

The trip is part of “Cops Connecting with Kids,” and this group will get to go on their adventure in January.

Princeton Police and Chief McGraw have been involved with the program for four years now, and this is the third year students will get to go on the trip.

Congratulations to those students!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

