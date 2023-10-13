Rookie firefighter knocks down pickup truck blaze in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Less than two weeks after becoming a firefighter, a new face at the fire department helped extinguish a large pickup truck fire in Gibson County.

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, the East Gibson Fire Territory was called to the State Road 64 and I69 for the fire. Firefighters say they arrived and found a Ford F150 engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

The fire department praises the quick thinking of one rookie firefighter to get the blaze under control and put out.

“One of our newest members Riley, who has only had her fire certifications since the first of October, was able to quickly knock down the fire with the help of her back up,” says the East Gibson Fire Territory on social media. “We are very proud of the hard work that Riley has put in to training and earning her certifications. She did a great job!”

Officials say the the driver was able to get out of the truck just in time and was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.