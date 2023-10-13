Birthday Club
‘Real Men Wear Pink’ for spaghetti dinner in Princeton

Gibson County Sheriff wears pink for American Cancer Society
Gibson County Sheriff wears pink for American Cancer Society(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Real Men Wear Pink Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will take place Saturday in Princeton.

It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palace Café.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies will be accepting donations for the American Cancer Society via cash or credit.

Spaghetti carry outs will also be available.

Officials say the American Cancer Society supports patients by providing free lodging near hospitals, free rides to treatment, and access to the live 24/7 cancer helpline. 

They also provide information, tools, and services to help people cope with the challenges and questions that come with a cancer diagnosis. 

The American Cancer Society is actively working and making breakthroughs in research and urging lawmakers to improve access to care. 

The Sheriff says working together with The Palace Café, The American Cancer Society, and the citizens of Gibson County, “We want to make cancer HISTORY!”

