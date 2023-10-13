Birthday Club
A rainy evening to make way for a chilly weekend

By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The heat of the past few days will come to a close as rain rolls in this evening, leading the way for the chilly week to come.

Our temperature will reach the upper-70s today. A wave of isolated showers will move across the tri-state starting in the early evening. Showers will continue in places before clearing in the early morning hours tomorrow. The chance of severe weather is low.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures only reaching the lower-60s. There’s also a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon

Sunday will continue the cooler, breezy conditions. It will also carry with it a slight chance of brief showers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

