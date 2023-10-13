Birthday Club
Mt. Carmel Lady Aces Golf team wins third straight state title

Mt. Carmel Lady Aces win third straight golf title
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last weekend, we mentioned the Mt. Carmel Lady Aces golf team took home the title at the IHSA state tournament, and this week, we got a chance to catch up with the squad.

Now one state title is impressive, how about three years straight! Sophomore Zeme Moore led her squad with a 5 over par score, taking home a 2nd place medal, while fellow sophomore Miley Kennard earned a 6th place medal. The team as a whole won by 36 strokes! Junior Emily Gottman gave some insight on the event and some post-win reaction.

“It was pretty windy and cold, so that was definitely a different condition to play in, you have to alter your shots a lot,” said Gottman. “I kind of struggled with it personally, but Miley and Zeme really played that well. In school, all my friends are super proud, and the principal announces it on the thing. And my Grandma always tells me how proud she is of all the girls. Everyone is so proud of all of us.”

Coach Karin Kelsey is proud of what her team accomplished, and current senior Maria Kennard says they aren’t done yet.

“Three years in a row we’ve won state,” said Kelsey. “And this year, we won regionals, sectionals, and state so we got all three trophies on our way to state. That was pretty exciting. They worked so hard. We lost three amazing seniors last year, and the pressure on these girls to perform every time is very very great.”

“That was definitely a goal,” said Maria Kennard. “I hope the next years to come, the rest of my team can get four, maybe five state championships.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

