Mom also arrested for neglect after dad axe arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made a second arrest in a child neglect case where they say an Evansville man destroyed his home with an axe.

23-year-old Hailey Schaefer is now also facing charges in the case.

According to an affidavit, William Wathen was arrested on October 10, after children told police their dad destroyed the house with an axe.

[Previous Story: Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe]

During an interview, police say Schaefer told them she had left the children with Wathen after he asked to “have alone time”.

Police also say Schaefer told them she knew Wathen was taking drugs, but that he did not do so in front of the children.

On October 13, police arrested Schaefer on neglect charges. She is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

Wathen is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Hailey Schaefer (Vanderburgh County Jail)

William Wathen (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.