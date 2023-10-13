Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mom also arrested for neglect after dad axe arrest

Hailey Schaefer
Hailey Schaefer(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made a second arrest in a child neglect case where they say an Evansville man destroyed his home with an axe.

23-year-old Hailey Schaefer is now also facing charges in the case.

According to an affidavit, William Wathen was arrested on October 10, after children told police their dad destroyed the house with an axe.

[Previous Story: Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe]

During an interview, police say Schaefer told them she had left the children with Wathen after he asked to “have alone time”.

Police also say Schaefer told them she knew Wathen was taking drugs, but that he did not do so in front of the children.

On October 13, police arrested Schaefer on neglect charges. She is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

Wathen is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Hailey Schaefer
Hailey Schaefer(Vanderburgh County Jail)
William Wathen
William Wathen(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
Car Crash
Perry Co. man killed in crash
Owner: Eagle Flight Academy closure announcement was false
‘Hazard’ in the road causes traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County
Semi-truck fire
Semi-truck unrecognizable after fire in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

AMIE JO FARBER
EPD: Mother gets drunk while caring for her baby
Lane restrictions on U.S. 41
Lane restrictions planned for U.S. 41 in Evansville
Gibson County Sheriff wears pink for American Cancer Society
‘Real Men Wear Pink’ for spaghetti dinner in Princeton
Michael Pfister
Man accused of trying to drown dog reaches plea agreement