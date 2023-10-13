Mobile dental clinic coming soon in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Health officials have partnered in Owensboro for a mobile dental clinic.

That will be coming up in a few week on Thursday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say it’s being held in the Lincoln Professional Plaza in Owensboro on Veach Road.

Health First Community Health Center partnered with KARE Mobile for the event. They accept Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance and private pay.

You do have to make an appointment by calling (270) 290-0895.

