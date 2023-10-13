Meet Meredith: Gibson Co. cheerleader shows different way to see down syndrome

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Meredith Spear has been coined as the king of Uno, the queen of yelling Disney songs in the car and the homecoming princess.

“She’s got probably as many friends as most people have Facebook friends,” Meredith’s dad, Shawn Spear said.

Let’s go back 16 years to the day Meredith was born.

“Everybody was shocked,” Shawn said.

The doctor was shocked as well, and that’s because Meredith’s birth came with a surprising diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

“She said ‘I couldn’t believe it.’ She said ‘I left and went back to the office, went through every ultrasound, every test, everything you had and I still would not tell you you were going to have a down syndrome child,” Meredith’s mom, Robin Spear.

Despite Meredith’s surprising diagnosis, she lives what most consider a normal teenage life. She goes to school every day, with an aid by her side.

Meredith still works as hard as any other student and is learning new things every day.

“You may leave your paper on your desk and go,” said one teacher.

Like Meredith’s classmates, she also takes part in extracurriculars.

The Gibson Southern sophomore is also on the high school cheer team, but it’s not her first year doing it.

Cheering is something she’s done since the fifth grade.

Other than cheer, Meredith is a part of school clubs and was in the spring musical. She was also crowned homecoming royalty.

“I won the princess,” Meredith said.

It isn’t all rainbows and tiaras though. Meredith is 16 years old, an age where most of her peers are getting their license.

“She talks about wanting to drive and we’re not there so we tell her maybe at 21 we’ll get a golf cart,” said Robin.

Based on Meredith’s camera roll, she’s already looking forward to the future with pictures of a wedding dress that she can get married in when she’s 36.

After watching what she’s already accomplished, her family says Meredith has taught them something we can all learn from.

“We are the ones with the disability, not her,” said Robin. “She doesn’t judge people, she doesn’t see you for the clothes you wear. She purely just sees happy and sees people and that is not a disability.”

Friday night was the last football game of the season, but Meredith and her cheer team will be ready to cheer on the basketball team in November.

