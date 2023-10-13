Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mater Dei and Reitz 7th and 8th grade football squads face off

Cub game
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While there may be a big matchup tomorrow between Reitz and Mater Dei, the rivalry got underway tonight with the 7th and 8th grade games going down.

It may not be the game under the lights, but it’s a great peek at what’s to come next for these high school programs.

Reitz cub coach Isaac Goodreau knows this is a fun opportunity for the kids before they move up to the high school level.

“We know these kids from Mater Dei growing up and we come from the same junior league system it’s great fun they know everybody knows each other going into the games so yea we really root for them and when the post season comes around to you know we still love beating them still but yea its a great rivalry and its great for the community over here on the west side.”

Now we move along to the big game tomorrow. We will also have our game of the week, with Gibson Southern hosting Boonville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

Mt. Carmel Lady Aces win third straight golf title
Mt. Carmel Lady Aces Golf team wins third straight state title
Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Congratulations to Roland Vera Jr. on winning week 8 player of the week
In the Huddle
TOUCHDOWN LIVE! Week 9 In the Huddle
Mt. Carmel Lady Aces win third straight golf title
Mt. Carmel Lady Aces win third straight golf title