Mater Dei and Reitz 7th and 8th grade football squads face off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While there may be a big matchup tomorrow between Reitz and Mater Dei, the rivalry got underway tonight with the 7th and 8th grade games going down.

It may not be the game under the lights, but it’s a great peek at what’s to come next for these high school programs.

Reitz cub coach Isaac Goodreau knows this is a fun opportunity for the kids before they move up to the high school level.

“We know these kids from Mater Dei growing up and we come from the same junior league system it’s great fun they know everybody knows each other going into the games so yea we really root for them and when the post season comes around to you know we still love beating them still but yea its a great rivalry and its great for the community over here on the west side.”

Now we move along to the big game tomorrow. We will also have our game of the week, with Gibson Southern hosting Boonville.

