Man accused of trying to drown dog reaches plea agreement

Michael Pfister
Michael Pfister(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville man accused of trying to drown a dog won’t have to serve any more jail time.

Court records show Michael Pfister reached a plea deal.

Some charges were dismissed, but he pleaded guilty to attempt to commit animal cruelty and resisting law enforcement.

In July, police say Pfister got into a fight on Ridgeway Avenue

They say he was drunk when he tried to drown his dog in a pool.

Officers say Pfister told them it had mauled another dog inside the house.

The affidavit states a woman tried to stop him, but he then hit her.

Court records show on Thursday, Pfister was sentenced to a little more than two months in jail, but was given credit for time served.

It shows his jail term ended September 4.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

