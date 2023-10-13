Birthday Club
Lane restrictions planned for U.S. 41 in Evansville

Lane restrictions on U.S. 41
Lane restrictions on U.S. 41(Indiana Department of Transportation)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has planned lane restrictions for U.S. 41 in Evansville.

Officials say, beginning on or around Friday, October 20, crews will begin restricting southbound traffic between Bellemeade Avenue to Washington Avenue.

Restrictions will allow crews to perform shoulder work to the U.S. 41 median.

The restrictions are only on weekends, and work will begin on or around 6:00 p.m. on Friday and last through 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

The project is expected to take two weekends to complete, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

