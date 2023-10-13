Indiana’s Public Access Counselor says the EVSC board members violated a state law

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In March, EVSC officials voted to close down Harwood Career Preparatory High School at the end of the school year.

[PREVIOUS: Harwood Career Preparatory High School to close at the end of school year]

After that decision, former EVSC Trustee Ann Ennis submitted a formal complaint to the Public Access Counselor, Luke Britt, saying the board didn’t provide a public comment opportunity.

“When suddenly Harwood was told they were going to be moved and the school was going to be closed, and I found that out as a volunteer within Harwood, I knew it had not ever been discussed,” says Ennis, “I didn’t have a disagreement with doing it. I had a disagreement with the process.”

Submitting the complaint wasn’t done out of malice according to Ennis.

“I’m an extreme fan of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. I’m a graduate, my kids are graduates, I volunteer with the schools,” says Ennis.

In fact, quite the opposite.

“It is not an easy thing to run this corporation. Therefore, there’s nothing to hide with this corporation. It does a good job,” says Ennis, “Luke Britt, the Public Access Counselor Attorney had said if somebody filed a complaint they would probably do something about it, and so I filed a complaint.”

In that opinion released Friday, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt agrees, saying they violated Indiana’s Open Door Law.

“All I’ve wanted since before I ran for school board was for the Trustees to talk to people, to interact with the community, to have public forums and public discussions, and do things the way an elected body normally does,” says Ennis.

Ennis says all she’s look for out of this is to change the precedent moving forward, keeping the public along for the ride when decisions are made.

According to the Public Access Counselor’s handbook, the EVSC School Board is a Public Agency, and it requires public agencies to conduct and take official action openly so the people may be fully informed.

This is an ongoing story. We’ve yet to hear any official word from the EVSC but we are talking to the Public Access Counselor on Monday.

