‘Hazard’ in the road causing traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A “hazard” is causing traffic delays for some drivers in the northern part of Vanderburgh County, according to dispatch.

Officials tell us this hazard is slowing traffic on the 2200 block of West Mill Road.

Although dispatch would not confirm it, a viewer called 14 News and said that a semi-truck is stuck and blocking the road.

The viewer claims the road is backed up to the area of Kratzville and St. Joseph Avenue.

