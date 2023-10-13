Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Hazard’ in the road causing traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A “hazard” is causing traffic delays for some drivers in the northern part of Vanderburgh County, according to dispatch.

Officials tell us this hazard is slowing traffic on the 2200 block of West Mill Road.

Although dispatch would not confirm it, a viewer called 14 News and said that a semi-truck is stuck and blocking the road.

The viewer claims the road is backed up to the area of Kratzville and St. Joseph Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

Mobile dental clinic
Mobile dental clinic coming soon in Owensboro
Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
Halloween Illuminations makes its return to Newburgh
Gibson Co. couple continues 10-year Halloween display for the community
Gibson Co. couple continues 10-year Halloween display for the community
Chandler holds groundbreaking for largest water expansion in town’s history
Chandler holds groundbreaking for largest water expansion in town’s history