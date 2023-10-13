Birthday Club
Halloween Illuminations makes its return to Newburgh

Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
By Ethan Shan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween Illuminations has returned once again in Newburgh.

Halloween Illuminations is a more recent addition to spooky festivities in the city. Their events also include a ghost walk, all put on by Historic Newburgh.

As the years go on, officials say they keep adding new and bigger decorations.

Executive Director of Historic Newburgh Troy Wells says this is something that kids wait for all year.

“These kids are having a ball with it and especially you know, it’s not just seeing Batman but it’s seeing all the lights,” he says. “They just they are mesmerized by it and as long as they are here, we are going to keep doing it.”

The Halloween illuminations continue through the weekend from 6 to 9 p.m. each night.

