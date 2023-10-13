Birthday Club
10/13 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing this morning, one person is dead after a crash in Perry County.

Deputies say it happened Wednesday afternoon on highway 70.

A big construction project in Evansville is causing headaches for many drivers.

Residents tell us they’re growing tired of waiting, as their street has been closed for two years.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Thursday to promise support, but how soon that could come, depends on when House Republicans elect a new speaker.

We’re heading to Mt. Carmel for Sunrise School Spirit!

Haley Kerby will join us just ahead as the Golden Aces take on the Sunrise School Spirit challenge!

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Mobile dental clinic
Mobile dental clinic coming soon in Owensboro
‘Hazard’ in the road causes traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County