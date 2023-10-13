Birthday Club
EPD: Woman arrested after caught with meth during traffic stop
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is in jail after she was caught with a lot of meth.

Police say they pulled over Lyndsie Wheeler for having a suspended license.

Officers say while doing a pat down, they found multiple $100 bills on her.

That’s when they asked if they could search her car.

In the car, officers say they found 116 grams of meth and a second cell phone.

Wheeler is now in the Vanderburgh county jail and charged with manufacturing and dealing meth.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

