EPD: Woman arrested after caught with meth during traffic stop
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is in jail after she was caught with a lot of meth.
Police say they pulled over Lyndsie Wheeler for having a suspended license.
Officers say while doing a pat down, they found multiple $100 bills on her.
That’s when they asked if they could search her car.
In the car, officers say they found 116 grams of meth and a second cell phone.
Wheeler is now in the Vanderburgh county jail and charged with manufacturing and dealing meth.
