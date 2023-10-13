Birthday Club
EPD: Mother gets drunk while caring for her baby

AMIE JO FARBER
AMIE JO FARBER(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 38-year-old mother will be spending some time in jail after police say she got drunk while trying to take care of a child.

This happened on the 1100 block of N. First Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Police say a family member called 911 after finding Amie Jo Farber intoxicated with her infant.

The family member told officers she took the infant away from Farber, who then tried to take the baby on a walk in a stroller.

The affidavit states Farber lost her balance and ended up falling asleep on the ground afterwards.

Police say once awake, Farber got up and came at the family member as if she was about to hit her, who at this point was holding and feeding the infant.

Farber was apprehended by police, who say she fought back and spit at officers during her arrest.

She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and is facing numerous charges, of which includes neglect of a dependent, domestic battery, intimidation and battery against public safety officer.

