Dollar General burglars revealed to be juveniles in Union County

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Three juveniles are in custody after burglarizing a Dollar General last week in Sturgis, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The night of October 6, deputies revealed the juveniles broke into the store on Main Street and stole several items.

Also that night, the sheriff’s office says vehicles were broken into in the surrounding neighborhood. A shotgun was stolen from one of those vehicles.

On Friday, all three juveniles were identified and taken into custody, deputies say. Two of the juveniles are being held in the McCracken County Detention Center and the other is detained in Illinois.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found the stolen shotgun in Illinois.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgway Police Department and Shawneetown Police also helped with the investigation.

