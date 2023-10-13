Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews battle fire for hours in Henderson Co.

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire departments were at the scene of a fire for about four hours Friday morning.

It broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a house on Highway 351 near Sandy Watkins Park in Henderson County.

Fire officials say there were flames shooting out of the house when they arrived.

Luckily, nobody was home, and nobody was hurt.

Zion, Hebbardsville, and Niagra Fire Departments, as well as Henderson EMA, Henderson City/County Rescue, and the American Red Cross were among the agencies called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
Car Crash
Perry Co. man killed in crash
Owner: Eagle Flight Academy closure announcement was false
‘Hazard’ in the road causes traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County
Semi-truck fire
Semi-truck unrecognizable after fire in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Dollar General burglars revealed to be juveniles in Union County
Bicycle Accident
18-year-old riding bike hit by SUV, flown to hospital in Evansville
EPD: Woman arrested after caught with meth during traffic stop
EPD: Woman arrested after caught with meth during traffic stop
Pickup truck fire in Gibson County
Rookie firefighter knocks down pickup truck blaze in Gibson County