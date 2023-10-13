Crews battle fire for hours in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire departments were at the scene of a fire for about four hours Friday morning.

It broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a house on Highway 351 near Sandy Watkins Park in Henderson County.

Fire officials say there were flames shooting out of the house when they arrived.

Luckily, nobody was home, and nobody was hurt.

Zion, Hebbardsville, and Niagra Fire Departments, as well as Henderson EMA, Henderson City/County Rescue, and the American Red Cross were among the agencies called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.