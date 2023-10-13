Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Convicted killer going to prison for deadly Evansville stabbing

Convicted killer going to prison for deadly Evansville stabbing
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man convicted of murder in Evansville is now expected to spend most of his life in prison.

Court records show 24-year-old Jean Holland was handed a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty last month.

Police say he stabbed Kayla Warner to death in her Vann Park Boulevard apartment in 2021.

He had previously requested to represent himself in court, but then withdrew that request a week later.

Holland will receive credit for time served, which is close to two years.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
Car Crash
Perry Co. man killed in crash
‘Hazard’ in the road causes traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County
Owner: Eagle Flight Academy closure announcement was false
Semi-truck fire
Semi-truck unrecognizable after fire in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Tri-State realty business helping animals with each home sold
Tri-State realty business helping animals with each home sold
School band room (WBAY file photo)
Tri-State bands to compete in State Scholastic Competition
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Widow of murdered firefighter has new lawyer going into reset trial date
Inside the Temple Adath B'nai Israel in Evansville
Temple Adath B’Nai Israel planning service in Evansville tonight