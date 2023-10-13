Convicted killer going to prison for deadly Evansville stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man convicted of murder in Evansville is now expected to spend most of his life in prison.

Court records show 24-year-old Jean Holland was handed a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty last month.

Police say he stabbed Kayla Warner to death in her Vann Park Boulevard apartment in 2021.

He had previously requested to represent himself in court, but then withdrew that request a week later.

Holland will receive credit for time served, which is close to two years.

